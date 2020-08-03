Man allegedly cheated 80 people of nearly $100k in haj tour scam

SINGAPORE - A 60-year-old man allegedly conned 80 people of nearly $100,000 in a scam involving discounted haj tours that did not exist.

Mohd Ramlee Ab Samad was charged on Monday (Aug 3) with 85 counts of cheating.

In a statement on Sunday, police said they had received a call on Aug 15, 2018, stating that 80 people who had paid for a haj tour did not receive confirmation for their flight and visa details.

Officers arrested Ramlee on Oct 4 that year over his suspected involvement in the scam.

In the statement, police said: "Investigations uncovered evidence that the man had deceived the victims into handing over their passports and monies amounting to more than $98,000 with the false promise of a haj trip.

"The police would like to advise members of the public who wish to perform the haj to make inquiries on haj registration with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore."

Muslims worldwide travel to Saudi Arabia to perform the annual haj pilgrimage.

The haj, one of the five pillars of Islam and a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetime, is one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

Ramlee's bail was set at $30,000 on Monday and his case has been adjourned to Aug 31.

For each count of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.