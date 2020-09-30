2 guests fined, a third given probation over Sengkang gathering during circuit breaker period

SINGAPORE - Two young offenders who attended an unlawful gathering in a Sengkang flat during the circuit breaker period were each fined $2,000 on Wednesday (Sept 30).

Moey Kai Yi, 19, and Cavin Liow Jun Rong, 20, chose to pay the fine instead of being placed on probation. They did not state the reason behind their decision.

A second teenager, Thant Thaw Kaung, 19, was sentenced to nine months' probation.

He must perform 40 hours of community service and his parents are bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

The trio had been part of an 18-person gathering in a flat at Block 295C Compassvale Crescent.

Twelve others, including the two hosts, were also fined earlier this year.

Home owner Leong Chee Mun, 37, was fined $5,000 on Sept 11, while Cassie Ong Shi Hong, 32, his former fiancee who co-hosted the gathering, was fined $4,000 on Aug 26.

Ten of their guests, aged 21 to 32, were handed fines of $2,500 to $3,000 each on Aug 5.

All 15 had plead guilty to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

During the circuit breaker period from April 7 to June 1, members of the public were not allowed to leave their place of residence without a valid reason or meet people from other households for any social purpose.

Two guests had gone to Leong's flat at around 6am on May 8 and had breakfast there. The other guests later turned up from around 9pm that day.

A resident in the same block alerted the police to the gathering at around 2am the next day.

A police officer, Sergeant Roy Tan, later arrived at the unit. He rang the doorbell and heard "hushing" noises coming from inside.

When no one opened the front door, he knocked on it, rang the doorbell numerous times and waited for about three minutes before Leong finally answered.

Leong told Sgt Tan that he was the owner of the unit and that he had been sleeping. He also lied to the officer, claiming that he and Ong were the only ones there.

But the policeman replied that he had heard noises coming from inside the flat.

Leong finally admitted that there had been a gathering, and the police later found the guests inside the flat.

The cases involving three other alleged guests - Jasper Tan Zhi Hong, 25; Mandy Tan Yi Xing, 26; and Chua Jie Kun, 29 - are still pending.

For each charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.