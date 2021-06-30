170 Pines club members who sued tycoon over relocation get nominal $1,500 damages each

SINGAPORE - A total of 170 members of The Pines club who sued motoring tycoon Peter Kwee and his company for relocating the club from Stevens Road to shared facilities in Tanah Merah have each won nominal damages of $1,500.

The plaintiffs had sought damages of more than $110,000 each, alleging deceit, negligence and negligent misrepresentation, and breach of contract.

On Wednesday (June 30), High Court judge Chua Lee Ming found that Mr Kwee's company, Exklusiv Resorts, was liable only for breach of contract.

The judge said Exklusiv had breached implied terms in the membership contract. Among other things, the terms implied that rules cannot be changed to allow the club to be situated outside the central area of Singapore.

Justice Chua said he awarded nominal damages because the plaintiffs have failed to prove that they had suffered any loss.

After considering the expert evidence from both sides, the judge concluded that there was "no diminution in the value of the plaintiffs' memberships".

In dismissing the other claims, he said: "I find that the plaintiffs have failed to prove that the defendants did not intend to provide the club's members with a new clubhouse at 30 Stevens Road.

"On the contrary, there is ample evidence that the defendants did so intend but were ultimately unable to do so for the reasons that they have given," he said.

The club is owned by Exklusiv Resorts, of which Mr Kwee is a director and indirect shareholder.

From 2003 to 2012, the club suffered an estimated $61 million loss due to its low membership. It had only 1,490 members in 2012, short of Mr Kwee's target of 8,000.

In June 2011, Exklusiv engaged architects to draw up plans for the redevelopment of the site. The proposed development included two blocks of hotels and a four-storey clubhouse.

Slides for the proposed clubhouse were presented to members in August 2012. Mr Kwee also told the members that he had been subsidising the club for more than nine years.

In March 2013, Exklusiv confirmed to members its plan to redevelop the premises after provisional permission was granted by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

That month, Exklusiv granted Oxley Holdings subsidiary Oxley Gem an option to purchase the site for $318 million.

The option also provided that Exklusiv had the first right of refusal to lease from Oxley Gem the part of the development at 30 Stevens Road.

In September 2013, Exklusiv told club members that the clubhouse would cease operations on Nov 1, 2013, and that the construction schedule would be extended.

According to Exklusiv, by late 2015, it became apparent that it was impossible to build and operate the envisioned new clubhouse due to URA's gross floor area restrictions and the insufficiency of parking lots permitted for the development.

In March 2016, Exklusiv amended the club's rules to allow it to relocate the club and clubhouse.

Eventually, Exklusiv decided to relocate the club to the premises of the Laguna National Golf and Country Club. Group Exklusiv, also owned by Mr Kwee, bought over Laguna in 2001.

In October last year, Exklusiv and Oxley Gem entered into an agreement for a three-year lease of the first floor of the now two-storey building on 30 Stevens Road, with an option to renew the lease for another three years.

The plan was that this satellite clubhouse would house a bar, library, lounge, karaoke rooms, games and function room, meeting room and a business centre.

Currently, club members have access to non-golfing facilities at the Laguna Club and the facilities at the Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore Resort.

Members will also have access to the satellite clubhouse at Stevens Road - when these facilities open - for at least three years.

Members who were unhappy with the relocation filed a representative action against Mr Kwee and Exklusiv in 2019, with three named plaintiffs suing for the others.

They sought a declaration that the changes to the rules were invalid.

They wanted the defendants to either convert one of the hotels to a clubhouse, or to replace their memberships with one in equivalent clubs, such as the Tanglin Club or the American Club.

Alternatively, they wanted to be compensated for the market value of about 20 years' use of club facilities.