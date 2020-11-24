Pines club members sue motoring tycoon Peter Kwee over relocation, redevelopment of premises

SINGAPORE - A total of 162 members of The Pines club are suing motoring tycoon Peter Kwee and his company Exklusiv Resorts for downsizing their clubhouse at 30 Stevens Road and relocating some facilities to a shared site in Tanah Merah.

Exklusiv Resorts is the club's proprietor and Mr Kwee, who was in court on Tuesday (Nov 24), is Exklusiv's director.

According to Mr Kwee's lawyers, these club members are seeking damages of more than $110,000 each.

The club members are accusing Mr Kwee of breaching contractual agreements, misleading them into thinking the premises would remain in Stevens Road, and failing to tell them about the proposed redevelopment, their lawyers told the High Court on Tuesday.

The club members are represented by Mr Lau Kah Hee and Mr Fikri Yeong from BC Lim & Lau LLC, who told The Straits Times that more members may be coming forward as claimants this week.

High Court judge Chua Lee Ming said during the lawyers' opening statements that the club members' claims on contract breaches rest on whether they can convince him that Mr Kwee had no right to change the contract in this way or to change the location of the club.

Mr Kwee's lawyers, Rajah & Tann Singapore's Vikram Nair and Foo Xian Fong, called the claims baseless, with Mr Nair arguing on Tuesday that under the club's rule and regulations, the proprietor reserves the right to vary the facilities.

"These proceedings are an opportunistic gamble by a small group of members to seek a windfall," said Mr Nair and Mr Foo in their opening statement, noting the club has about 1,490 members.

They argued that these members would have paid $9,900 or $12,000, depending on the membership type, for a 30-year membership which would expire by the end of 2032.

According to the club members, they were told during a dialogue session in August 2012 that the clubhouse needed to be redeveloped and the premises were underutilised.

They said they were also told that the club would remain a city club in a central area of the city.

The club was closed for renovation in 2013, and the 30 Stevens Road premises were sold to property developer Oxley. Novotel Singapore and The Mercure Singapore opened on the plot in 2017.

Mr Kwee's lawyers said members have been allowed to use the facilities at the Laguna National Golf and Country Club and the Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore Resort located at 11 Laguna Golf Green in Tanah Merah.

The club has also secured the lease of a smaller clubhouse at 30 Stevens Road, which is set to open early next year.

On Tuesday, the plaintiffs' first witness, club member Lim Seng Hoo, a director of a company which sells measuring instruments, took the stand.

Mr Nair, during his cross-examination, asked Mr Lim, as someone who ran his own company, whether he was expected to have his operations stay in the same place forever, and if he needed to get the permission of his customers to relocate his business operations. Mr Lim responded no to both questions.

While Mr Lim agreed that the proprietor has a right to vary the facilities of the club, he said: "I did not expect (the facilities) to just vanish."

The eight-day trial continues on Wednesday.