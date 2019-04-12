139 suspected drug offenders nabbed after 11-day CNB operation

SINGAPORE - After an 11-day islandwide operation, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday (April 12) that it has arrested 139 suspected drug offenders.

The authorities seized 589g of cannabis, 83g of Ice, 26g of new psychoactive substances, 22g of heroin, 119 Erimin-5 tablets, six Ecstasy tables and a small amount of ketamine and cocaine.

The estimated worth of the drugs seized was about $17,000, said CNB.

The operation was supported by the Singapore Police Force and covered areas such as Bedok, Boon Lay, Bukit Batok, Punggol, Jurong, Pasir Ris, Punggol, Telok Blangah, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun.

In one case on April 2, CNB officers arrested four suspected drug offenders at a unit around Sumang Lane in Punggol.

The suspects included a 31-year-old female, and three males aged 34, 36 and 45.

Five grams of Ice, 2g of heroin, 1g of ketamine and a small amount of new psychoactive substance were recovered from the unit.

Drug paraphernalia including a digital weighing scale and empty plastic packets were also recovered, said CNB.

CNB is investigating the drug activities of all the arrested persons.