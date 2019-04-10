Two men arrested for drug offences after brief car chase in Queenstown

SINGAPORE - Two men were arrested after brief car chase in Queenstown on Wednesday (April 10).

The driver, a 21-year-old man, was arrested for traffic-related offences, possession of offensive weapons, and suspected drug-related offences, said the police.

The passenger, a 19-year-old man, was arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

The police said that at 11.15am, traffic police officers were conducting a check on a car along Mei Ling Street when the driver suddenly sped off and subsequently hit a motorcycle.

The car continued to move and after a brief pursuit, the driver stopped his car along the slip road from Queensway into Alexandra Road, said the police.

No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the incident.