12 foreigners deported and barred from Singapore for non-compliance with safe distancing measures

SINGAPORE - Twelve foreigners were deported and barred from re-entering Singapore because they did not comply with safe distancing measures during the Covid-19 circuit breaker.

In three separate cases, a Malaysian, a Chinese national and 10 Indian nationals were found guilty of non-compliance, said the police and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a joint statement issued on Monday (July 13).

The 12 foreigners are nine men and three women aged between 20 and 37.

All of them had violated the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations.

The first case involved Malaysian Arvinish N. Ramakrishnan, 23, who was a work permit holder.

He had invited his friend to his place of residence for drinks and later sent his friend home on a motorcycle. They were subsequently stopped at a roadblock in Yishun Avenue 6.

Arvinish was charged with drink-driving and violating restrictions on leaving his place of residence and the prohibition on social gatherings.

He was fined $4,000 and his work pass was revoked after conviction.

He was deported to Malaysia on June 5 and barred from re-entering the Republic.

Arvinish's friend, also a Malaysian, was issued a stern warning as well as a notice of composition for violating restrictions on leaving his place of residence.

In the second case, Chinese national Cheng Fengzhao, 37, was fined $7,000 under the Regulation. Her work permit was also revoked and she was deported to China on June 10.

She allowed a Singaporean man who was a non-resident to enter her condominium unit at 30 Jalan Kemaman for massage and sexual services in exchange for $100.

The man was also fined for violating the prohibition on social gatherings.

Separately, 10 Indian nationals were fined between $2,000 and $4,500 and had their student or work passes cancelled after conviction.

Between June and July, they were deported to India and barred from re-entering Singapore.

They had attended a social gathering at a residential unit in Kim Keat Road, where three of them - two men and a woman - were staying.

The three tenants, Navdeep Singh, 20, Sajandeep Singh, 21, and Avinash Kaur, 27, were charged with permitting other individuals to enter their place of residence without a valid reason.

The seven visitors, aged between 20 and 33, had violated the prohibition on social gatherings.

The ICA and the police reminded members of the public that the authorities will not hesitate to take strong action against anyone who does not comply with safe distancing measures or shows blatant disregard for Singapore's laws.

The action may include the termination of visas or work passes, where applicable.