Man accused of coughing in another person's face among 8 charged with offences related to Covid-19 outbreak

SINGAPORE - A 41-year-old man who is said to have intentionally coughed twice at another man's face while they were in a Singapore Post branch in Tampines Central 6 was hauled to court on Friday (May 15).

Vijayan Pillay Sandarasegaran was charged with one count each of harassment and being a public nuisance.

He allegedly failed to wear a mask in public and annoyed others by coughing loudly in the post office branch at around 10am on March 30.

Court documents show that before stepping in, Vijayan also failed to get his temperature screened.

He will be back in court on June 2.

He was one of eight people charged in court on Friday over a range of offences amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The seven others are: Permjit Singh Khazan Singh, Arvinish N. Ramakrishnan, Cheng Fengzhao, Tan Han Yong, Wong Teck Chye, Yee Choon Wah and Kumaran Roy Rajendran.

All of them are Singaporeans except for Tan, Arvinish and Cheng, who is also the only woman.

Failed to wear mask multiple times

Singh, who faces 11 charges in all, is accused of offences including five counts of failing to wear a mask over his nose and mouth in public.

The 60-year-old allegedly did so between April 19 and 27 at places such as Block 101, Towner Road and Bendemeer Market and Food Centre.

Court documents show he also assaulted two auxiliary police officers at the Singapore General Hospital at around 1am on Feb 7.

He separately faces a number of charges related to incidents at Fort Canning Hill.

At around 4.15pm on April 12, he is said to have rested on a public seat there that was not supposed to be occupied due to safe distancing measures.

When a National Parks Board senior manager approached him, Singh allegedly used vulgar language and committed mischief by pulling out a plank from a bench.

It resulted in more than $200 in damages.

But it did not end there. Singh then unlawfully met another man at a Stamford Road bus stop about three hours later, the court heard.

Singh will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health and will be back in court on May 29.

Verbally abused policemen

Tan, 76, faces two harassment charges.

The Indonesian is said to have first hurled vulgarities at a police officer at the Daxin Industrial Building in Kampong Ampat near MacPherson Road at around 7.30pm on April 17.

He allegedly harassed another policeman at the Police Cantonment Complex about an hour later.

On Friday, the court heard that Tan may face a charge under the Infectious Diseases Act in future. His case has been adjourned to May 22.

Speeding, drinking after leaving home to meet friend

Wong, 46, faces two charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act as well as one count each of speeding and drink driving.

He is accused of unlawfully meeting a woman for dinner and drinks in Selegie Road at around 4pm on April 24.

Court documents show he was out on the road about nine hours later.

While driving along Tampines Expressway towards the Pan Island Expressway at around 12.45am, his speed was purportedly clocked at 133kmh. The speed limit there is 90kmh.

The court heard that 43 microgrammes of alcohol was detected in 100ml of his breath. The prescribed limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

He is also accused of leaving his home unlawfully that morning to send food to a friend. His case has been adjourned to May 29.

Armed with golf club

At around 6.30pm on April 18, Yee is said to have appeared on a corridor on the sixth storey of a Balam Road block of flats near Paya Lebar Road armed with a golf club.

The 52-year-old is accused of failing to wear a mask over his nose and mouth when he was there.

He allegedly used the golf club to smash a window of a unit there minutes later and a glass shard struck the right forearm of another person, causing redness.

Court documents show Yee then used the club to break a window of a neighbouring flat, causing $400 in damage.

He was charged with two counts under the Act as well as one count each of mischief and causing hurt by behaving in a rash manner.

His pre-trial conference will be held on May 29.

Consumed alcohol

Arvinish, 23, is accused of unlawfully meeting a friend to consume alcohol between midnight and 1am on April 19.

At around 3am, the Malaysian allegedly rode his motorcycle along Yishun Avenue 6 to send the man home when he had 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, which is above the prescribed limit.

He faces two charges under the Act and one count of riding his bike after consuming alcohol.

Allowed another person to enter home

Cheng, 37, is said to have unlawfully allowed another person to enter her home in Jalan Kemaman near Balestier Road on two occasions.

The Chinese national, who faces two charges under the Act, allegedly committed the offences on April 19 and May 5.

Used criminal force on an SG Clean ambassador

Kumaran, 29, allegedly failed to wear a mask over his nose and mouth at the Commonwealth Crescent Market at around 2pm on April 18.

He is also accused of using criminal force on an SG Clean ambassador promoting hygiene habits and safe distancing requirements by shoving the man's shoulders that day.

Kumaran is said to have abused another SG Clean ambassador with vulgar language and made an obscene hand gesture at him.

He was charged with one count each of using criminal force on another person and harassment, and an offence under the Act.

Kumaran, Cheng and Arvinish told the court on Friday that they intend to plead guilty to their offences.

Arvinish will be back in court on May 27 while the two others will return on June 3.

For each charge under the Act, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.