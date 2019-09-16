Couple to be charged with murder of 2-year-old daughter whose remains were found in Chin Swee Road flat

SINGAPORE - The parents of a two-year-old child will be charged with allegedly murdering her, the police said on Monday (Sept 16).

The 31-year-old father and 30-year-old mother are expected to be charged on Tuesday.

The police said they were alerted to a call for assistance at Block 52 Chin Swee Road last Tuesday at 8.30pm.

When they arrived, the police found human remains inside a residential unit.

The two suspects, who are the biological parents of the dead toddler, have been remanded since June 2018 for other unrelated offences.

The Straits Times understands that the duo were remanded for drug-related offences.

The police said that the man and woman are believed to have murdered the victim before they were remanded.

The police are investigating the case.

When The Straits Times visited the flat where the body was found last Thursday, no one answered the door. A chain with a padlock secured the gate.

Neighbours said a strong smell – with one describing it as "something rotting" – wafted through their corridor at least a week before the body was found in the unit.

Police who were at Block 52 Chin Swee Road last Tuesday night were seen leaving the flat with a metal pot and a bag, according to Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao.

Residents at the block said that a man in his 20s had been living in the flat on his own for the past three or four months, and a couple with children had lived there before him.