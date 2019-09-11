Police investigate unnatural death at Chin Swee Road HDB block

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating a case of unnatural death at Block 52 Chin Swee Road.

They were alerted to the case on Tuesday (Sept 10) at 8.30pm, police said on Wednesday.

Residents at the Housing Board block told Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao that police officers were at the scene for about six hours, leaving close to 2am on Wednesday morning.

Pictures of the unit show one door secured with a padlock.

According to reports, residents at the block saw police officers leaving the unit with a metal pot and a bag.

An 81-year-old resident, who wanted to be known only as Ms Hong, told Lianhe Wanbao that police officers had approached her and asked for information regarding a man, a woman and a child residing in a unit on the eighth floor.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.