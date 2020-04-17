Coronavirus: Temporary Relief Fund payout can be returned online and at Social Service Offices

SINGAPORE - Those wishing to return their Temporary Relief Fund payouts can do so either online or by returning their unbanked cheques or cashier orders at their nearest Social Service Office, said Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee in a Facebook post on Friday (April 17).

The fund gives a one-time cash grant of $500 to lower-and middle-income Singapore residents who have lost their jobs or income as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

While more than 300,000 people have filed for the aid since applications opened on April 1, many have recently called the ministry's ComCare hotline to express their desire to return their fund payout, Mr Lee said.

"For some, they told us that their companies had initially wanted to terminate them or put them on no-pay leave or reduce their pay but changed their minds after the enhanced Jobs Support Scheme was announced by the DPM. For others, they told us they had just found new jobs," he said in his post.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced earlier this month that the Jobs Support Scheme has been enhanced. It will now cover 75 per cent of all local employees' wages in April, up to a salary ceiling of $4,600, as part of supplementary budget measures to save firms and jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Salary support is 25 per cent for another eight months, with higher subsidies of 50 per cent for those in food services and 75 per cent for those in tourism and aviation.

Mr Lee added that people who want to return their payouts can do so at this website or return their unbanked Temporary Relief Fund cheques or cashiers orders at their nearest Social Service Office. These resources will be used to help others in need during the crisis.

There is no need to call the ComCare hotline to ask about how to return the Temporary Relief Fund payout, he said.

"Let's free up the hotline for our ComCare clients and those who need social assistance, so that they can receive the help that they need."

For more information, chat with the Covid-19 Info Bot, or read the FAQs.