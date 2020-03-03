Coronavirus: ComCare received 344 calls in first 12 days of stay-home scheme; 10 referred to social service offices

SINGAPORE - Social assistance scheme ComCare has attended to 344 calls from people on mandatory stay-home notice as of Sunday (March 1).

Stay-home notices, which kicked in at 11.59pm on Feb 18, are issued to returning Singapore residents and pass holders with recent travel history to mainland China, excluding Hubei.

Those issued the notice cannot leave their homes for 14 days.

"Most calls were clarifications on the stay-home notice process, as well as general requests for assistance to buy groceries and household items," said a Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) spokesman.

In cases where those under the notice have no one who can help them, the ministry will work with the People's Association to help deliver groceries and household items to their residence, he added.

ComCare's programmes are funded through the Community Care Endowment Fund, a key social safety net providing a financial lifeline to struggling Singaporeans launched in 2005.

Ten people were referred to social service offices (SSOs) for follow-up, said the spokesman for MSF. But they turned down financial help as they said they were financially stable.

Upon receiving such referrals, whether they are under the stay-home notice or have been quarantined, the SSO first contacts the person to check if they require financial or other forms of assistance, he said.

If they require support that is not financial, the office will liaise with the relevant government agencies to ensure the person receives the necessary help, he added.

Immigration officers issued 77 stay-home notices in the first 12 hours of the stay-home notice scheme.

Those who flout stay-home rules can be prosecuted under the Infectious Diseases Act.

They could be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to six months, or both, for the first offence.

For subsequent offences, this could go up to a maximum of $20,000 and up to a year.

Permanent residents (PRs) and pass holders may have the validity of their re-entry permits or passes shortened or even revoked.

Citizens and PRs who need help during the stay-home period can call ComCare at 1800-222-0000.