Coronavirus: Two-thirds of households have collected their free masks

SINGAPORE - About two-thirds of all households here have collected their free masks as of Wednesday (Feb 26).

In a statement on Thursday, the People's Association (PA) said that this update comes after the extension of the mask collection period from Feb 9 to Saturday (Feb 29).

The original distribution period was from Feb 1 to Feb 9.

From Feb 1, the Government made a pack of four masks available for each household to collect at various community centres and residents' committee centres islandwide.

This was done in the light of the spread of the coronavirus, as well as reports at the time of shops running out of stock on masks.

PA on Thursday also thanked volunteers who helped with the mask distribution, adding: "We are heartened that residents were mindful and only collected the masks if their family needed them... The remaining masks will be returned to the national stockpile to ensure that our health institutions and those in need can have access to the supplies."

Those who need the masks and have not collected them were also reminded that they may do so until Saturday.