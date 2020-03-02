Two new coronavirus cases in S'pore: Woman linked to family of infected RI boy and maid linked to Science Park II cluster

SINGAPORE - Two new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Singapore on Monday (March 2), bringing the total number of infected people here to 108.

One of the new cases, a 34-year-old Filipina, is the foreign domestic worker of a man linked to Wizlearn Technologies in Science Park II - a cluster that emerged last Friday. There are now 12 cases linked to the e-learning solutions company.

The other is a 68-year-old Singaporean woman, linked to Case 94. Case 94 is a family member of the Raffles Institution student who was announced as a confirmed case on Feb 27.

Meanwhile, four more patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of fully recovered to 78, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The 68-year-old woman, Case 107, reported onset of symptoms on Feb 16 and sought treatment at two general practitioner clinics on Feb 20, 23 and 25.

She went to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Feb 27 and was immediately isolated. She was confirmed to be infected on Sunday afternoon and is now warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

She has no recent travel history to China, the South Korean city of Daegu and the South Korean county Cheongdo but had been in Jakarta, Indonesia from Feb 11 to Feb 14. The woman had mostly stayed at her home in Bishan Street 13 before being admitted to hospital.

Case 108, the Filipina, is employed by Case 101, a 61-year-old Singaporean man who is linked to the Wizlearn Technologies cluster.

She was confirmed to have the disease on Monday morning (March 2) and is currently warded in an isolation room at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The man also employs another Filipino foreign domestic worker who had tested positive and was announced as Case 102.

MOH said on Monday that of the 30 confirmed cases still in hospital, most are stable while six are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

To date, 335 people are being quarantined and 2,805 people have completed their quarantine.

The other clusters that have emerged here are the Yong Thai Hang health products shop, the Grand Hyatt Singapore, a Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site, and the clusters at Grace Assembly of God and the Life Church and Missions Singapore that are now considered one cluster, as a result of the earlier discovery of a missing link between the two.