SMRT has disinfected areas in Bishan station that service ambassador with Covid-19 was in contact with

SINGAPORE - The 58-year-old woman who worked at Bishan MRT station and was one of the two Singaporean Covid-19 cases announced on Monday (May 19) is warded and in stable condition, said transport operator SMRT on Tuesday.

The premises that the service ambassador on the Circle Line had been in contact with have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. This is in addition to the increased cleaning of often-touched areas that SMRT has been conducting since January.

SMRT is helping the Ministry of Health (MOH) with contact tracing, and has offered assistance to the affected employee and her family.

The transport operator added that the woman was last at work at Bishan station on Friday last week.

The SMRT service ambassador had gone to work at the station after the onset of symptoms on Thursday, MOH said on Monday. She was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Sunday, and is yet to be linked to any existing clusters.

The other Singaporean case announced on Monday was a 50-year-old man who went to work at 1020 Tai Seng Avenue, an active cluster that now has 125 cases linked to it.

Singapore reported 305 new cases on Monday, although this was partly due to fewer tests being processed.

One of its testing laboratories is reviewing its processes after an earlier apparatus calibration issue and will need time to increase its testing capacity.

There are now 28,343 cases here, of whom 1,310 are Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders.