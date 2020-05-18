305 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, bringing total to 28,343

SINGAPORE - There are 305 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed in Singapore as of Monday noon (May 18), as cases in Singapore reached 28,343.

Among these are two Singaporeans and permanent residents, while migrant workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases.

The Ministry of Health said the lower number of cases on Monday was partly due to fewer tests being processed because one testing laboratory is reviewing its processes following an earlier apparatus calibration issue. The laboratory will need time to increase its testing capacity.

More details will be released later on Monday, the ministry said.

There are signs recently that the Covid-19 situation in Singapore could be stabilising amid the circuit breaker.

The number of patients discharged has exceeded new patients in the past five days, while the average number of new daily cases in the past week for Singaporeans, PRs, long-term pass holders and work permit holders outside dorms has fallen compared with two weeks ago.

This is despite the number of new daily cases for Singaporeans, PRs, long-term pass holders and work permit holders outside dorms increasing from two each last Thursday and Friday, to eight on Saturday and nine on Sunday.

As of Sunday, 25,782 of the 323,000 migrant workers living in dormitories, or nearly 8 per cent, have tested positive for Covid-19. The authorities are continuing to test workers, and Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo has said that the aim is to test all of them systematically so they can be cleared before returning to work.

Some 365 of 664,000 work permit holders outside dorms, or 0.05 per cent, and 1,311 of the about 4.7 million Singaporeans, PRs and long-term pass holders, or 0.03 per cent, have also been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, 9,331, or about 33 per cent of patients in Singapore have fully recovered from the virus and been discharged.

Twenty-two have died from Covid-19 complications and nine who tested positive have died from other causes.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 4.7 million people. Some 315,000 have died.