Coronavirus: SG United Portal provides access to volunteer, donation opportunities

SINGAPORE - A dedicated platform for initiatives related to the fight against the coronavirus was launched by Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee on Thursday (Feb 20).

The SG United Portal will provide Singaporeans with a platform to find volunteer and donation opportunities related to Covid-19, as well as for the public to initiate their own ground-up responses.

Mr Lee launched the portal during a volunteer food-packing session by charity group Food From The Heart at its warehouse in Joo Seng Road.

The portal, developed by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre, also features stories on community initiatives such as showing appreciation to front-line healthcare workers.

The development of the portal was inspired by the strong community response to the coronavirus outbreak and aims to rally Singaporeans to come together to overcome this challenge.

Key initiatives related to the disease will be linked to the portal.

For instance, the portal brings the public to the landing page of the Giving.sg website, which highlights volunteer opportunities relevant to the fight against Covid-19.