Coronavirus: 'SG United' badges on show during Budget speech

SINGAPORE - When Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat was delivering the Budget speech in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 18), he and several other MPs were seen wearing badges with an "SG United" logo.

A Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) spokesman told The Straits Times that the MPs wore the badges in a show of support for SG United, which Mr Heng said on Sunday was "our rallying call" for a "whole-of-society effort" to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"The logo was inspired by the organisations and individuals who stepped forward to help and show support for others during the Covid-19 situation," said the MCCY spokesman, referring to the disease caused by the virus which originated in the city of Wuhan, in central China.

"It symbolises our social resilience and cohesion."

Mr Heng, who is Finance Minister as well, has also been using the #SGUnited hashtag in his social media posts, notably in February, when commenting on developments regarding the coronavirus situation.

The new SG United logo can be used by the public for any ground-up or individual efforts to support the SG United movement. Organisations can also use it for similar efforts.

More details on where to get the images of the logo and guidelines on how it should be used will be released to the public soon.