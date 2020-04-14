Coronavirus: Seng Kang My First Skool centre to be closed for 14 days after teacher tests positive

SINGAPORE - The authorities have closed yet another pre-school after a teacher at a My First Skool campus in Seng Kang tested positive for the coronavirus.

As the teacher was last in the 295A Compassvale Crescent centre on April 7, the centre will be closed from Wednesday (April 15) to April 21, covering the 14-day incubation period of the virus.

During this time, the pre-school will undergo a thorough cleaning and disinfection, and all staff and children will be put on a leave of absence, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said on Tuesday.

Barring any new developments, it will reopen on April 22 to serve parents who are working in essential services and are unable to find alternative care for their children. Wider school operations have been suspended since April 8 after circuit breaker measures kicked in.

ECDA said it will continue to monitor the situation and work with the school, staff, parents and pupils.

On April 8, a teacher also tested positive for Covid-19 at the My First Skool pre-school centre in Ang Mo Kio, which led to it being closed for two weeks. The pre-school's Rivervale Crescent branch was also temporarily closed after a teacher was infected .

Several PAP Community Foundation Sparkletots centres, as well as the Little Gems Pre-school in Ang Mo Kio, have also reported coronavirus cases and were temporarily closed as a result.

As of Tuesday noon, Singapore has reported 3,252 coronavirus cases. Of these, 611 have recovered, while 10 have died.

