My First Skool in Rivervale Crescent to close temporarily after teacher diagnosed with Covid-19

Preschoolers at My First Skool at Boon Lay Drive. A teacher at My First Skool at Rivervale Crescent has come down with Covid-19.PHOTO: ST FILE
SINGAPORE - My First Skool in Rivervale Crescent will be closed from Friday (April 3) to April 14 as a teacher has come down with Covid-19.

Affected staff and students at the pre-school have also been placed on leave of absence.

In a statement on Thursday night, the Early Childhood Development Agency said the teacher was last in the pre-school earlier this week.

"The centre will conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the pre-school premises and is closely monitoring its staff and parents on the health of their children," a spokesman said, adding that this is on top of existing precautionary measures, such as restricting visitors, suspending large group activities and stepping up temperature screening.

"Pre-schools are reminded to be vigilant when conducting health checks, and to observe high standards of personal and environmental hygiene. This includes keeping the centre environment clean, and frequent washing of hands with soap - especially before eating or handling food, after toilet visits, or when hands are dirtied by respiratory secretions after coughing or sneezing."

 
 
 
 

