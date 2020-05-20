Coronavirus: Sale of pets, spa baths for them still not allowed from June 2

SINGAPORE - Pet owners whose animal companions are in need of a trim will be able to do so from June 2, although aspiring pet owners wishing to buy new furry friends will have to wait.

The National Parks Board (NParks) released more information about pet-related services that are allowed to resume next month on Wednesday (May 20), a day after the Government outlined a road map for Singapore's transition out of the circuit breaker measures currently in place.

NParks detailed the categories of pet services - grooming and animal physiotherapy and rehabilitation services - that the multi-ministry task force said can restart operations in two weeks.

Grooming, for instance, includes the maintenance of skin and fur, teeth-brushing for dental hygiene, the emptying of anal glands, and medicated baths, but excludes the cosmetic styling of pets' fur and spa baths.

Those taking their pets for physiotherapy or rehabilitation will also need a referral from a veterinarian to certify that the treatment is necessary for the management of chronic joint and muscle conditions or as part of post-surgery recovery.

Non-essential services like pet sitting, daycare for animals, walking, boarding and the sale of pets will remain prohibited.

With Singapore seeking to gradually reopen the economy without a resurgence of coronavirus cases, NParks reiterated that measures in place now need to be eased in a "careful and calibrated manner".

Pet establishments do not need to apply for exemption to reopen but must put in place safe management measures, such as staggered appointments and split-team arrangements for staff, to minimise crowding and ensure proper hygiene.

