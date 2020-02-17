Coronavirus: Retailer 3 Stars' premises inspected after profiteering complaints and failing to adjust prices

SINGAPORE - A retailer that was ordered to explain the price of its masks after complaints about it profiteering during the coronavirus outbreak was inspected on Monday (Feb 17).

This was after it failed to provide complete information and did not adjust its prices.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) conducted inspections at 3 Stars' registered business address and warehouse, as well as five of its retail outlets, it said in a statement on Monday.

The ministry will assess the need for further action after reviewing 3 Stars' responses and the information gathered during the inspections.

It issued a letter of demand to retailer 3 Stars on Feb 10 to submit explanations and documents on the sale of masks, including cost prices and profit margins.

Since then, members of the public have continued to complain about the retailer's outlets taking advantage of the coronavirus situation to profiteer, MTI said.

"Despite repeated exchanges with 3 Stars, the information furnished remained incomplete and its pricing practices have not changed," it added, which led the ministry to exercise its powers under the Price Control Act to conduct inspections on 3 Stars' premises.

Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that a 3 Stars outlet in Hougang was charging $6.90 for a 60ml bottle of disinfectant.

A female passer-by who saw Shin Min's reporter purchasing the disinfectant tried to dissuade her from doing so and said that the store was charging $6.90 for a bottle of disinfectant which usually costs $1 to $2.

In its statement, MTI said that failure to fully comply with information required under the Price Control Act is an offence that is liable on conviction to penalties.

"We urge businesses to exercise corporate social responsibility and not take advantage of the increased demand to raise prices unreasonably."

It added that the Government has been closely monitoring retail practices and complaints from consumers on profiteering, and letters of demand will be issued to retailers if profiteering is suspected.

Members of the public can report errant sellers to the Consumers Association of Singapore on 6100-0315.