Wuhan virus: Govt's Price Controller queries 313@Somerset shop's alleged inflated mask prices

SINGAPORE - The Government’s Price Controller has asked a retailer at 313@Somerset mall, Deen Express, to explain the basis for the selling prices of its masks, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Thursday (Jan 30).

This comes after complaints from the public alleging that sellers have been taking advantage of the Wuhan virus situation to sell surgical masks at grossly inflated prices.

A packet of 10 surgical masks usually costs around $5 and 20 N95 masks cost about $40. But the masks Deen Express sold are alleged to cost much more.

MTI said in a statement that it has issued a letter of demand to Deen Express on the matter.

The retailer must explain to the Price Controller the store’s cost price for the masks and profit margins, among other things.

MTI said it will use this information to assess the need for further action under the Price Control Act.

The Price Controller has also issued letters to e-commerce platforms Lazada, Carousell and Qoo10 to request information on any potential profiteers on their platforms.

The companies will have to respond to the Price Controller's queries by next Monday.

If they do not comply, they can be fined up to $10,000 for the first offence, and up to $20,000 for the second and subsequent offences.

On Wednesday, Qoo10 removed a listing that advertised 30 “anti-coronavirus” masks for sale at $10,000.

The listing claimed that the product was also “anti-pneumonia” and “anti-haze”, and the merchant “US Buyer” said that the masks can be shipped from South Korea to Singapore.

It was listed for sale at $10,000 from Monday to Wednesday, before it was taken down.

Qoo10 Singapore said that it does not condone excessive profiteering, and that “merchants found guilty of such behaviour may be temporarily suspended as part of our investigation process”.

MTI said that "profiteering is highly irresponsible and damaging in these uncertain times".

"We urge all retailers to practise corporate social responsibility and not take advantage of the increased demand to raise prices unreasonably," the ministry added.

MTI will work closely with the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) and the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore to monitor the situation and investigate any unfair and anti-competitive practices.

Consumers can report any errant sellers to Case by calling 6100-0315.