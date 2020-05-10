Coronavirus: Police dismiss rumour on officers visiting homes to enforce circuit breaker rules

SINGAPORE - Police on Sunday (May 10) dismissed a rumour on social media and text messaging platforms of National Environment Agency and police officers visiting residential units during Hari Raya to nab people who flout circuit breaker measures.

"Please do not spread false rumours. Please comply with safe distancing measures, including no gatherings with family or friends who do not live together," the police said in a Facebook post.

This is not the first time that the police have had to dismiss such a claim.

On April 14, the police said that they did not actively check homes for people breaking circuit breaker rules, but would take action if they came across such cases in the course of dealing with other complaints.

The police statement in April referred to circulating text messages that suggested they were going door to door to arrest those who had invited people not living with them to their homes.

"This is not true. The police urge the public not to spread unsubstantiated information which may cause public alarm," the police said in the statement last month.

