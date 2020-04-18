Police, public agencies debunk viral falsehoods

A Facebook post that alleged the police had fined a delivery rider $300 for wearing a piece of cloth as a mask is false.

Officers were in fact helping the rider, the Government said as it invoked the fake news law against The Temasek Review, which perpetuated the falsehood along with a picture of a masked delivery rider and police officer.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam yesterday instructed the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) Office to issue a correction direction to the website's Facebook page.

The Pofma directive comes amid a growing wave of coronavirus-related fake news that the authorities have had to debunk.

To combat The Temasek Review's false allegations, the Government clarified on its fact-checking website Factually that the police officer in the photo was taking the statement of the delivery rider, who believed that items were stolen from his motorcycle.

No summonses were issued and the incident had nothing to do with circuit breaker measures or illegal parking, the clarification said.

Masks made of cloth and textile are permitted under the law.

"Such allegations are highly irresponsible and hurt public confidence and trust in the police. It also undermines our officers, who are at the front lines trying to keep Singaporeans safe and secure during this challenging period," it added.

The police have also stepped up efforts to debunk fake news by releasing a video titled Facts vs Rumours to clarify viral rumours circulating about police operations since the circuit breaker measures took effect on April 7.

Netizens had falsely claimed that police were actively searching for and arresting those who flout safe distancing measures, such as through roadblocks or random checks on residential units.

Such claims are false, the police said in the video, noting that measures such as road blocks are for general law enforcement purposes, like detecting wanted persons and drink driving.

The police have not arrested anyone for flouting the safe distancing measures, but officers will take enforcement action if they come across people doing so, they added.

For example, the police had issued a warning letter to a couple who were present at their family member's home for a non-essential purpose, but officers were only at the flat as they were responding to a phone call for help over a family dispute, said the police.

The video also refuted a rumour that a man was arrested for not wearing a mask in a Toa Payoh pharmacy. He was arrested for shop theft and disorderly behaviour.

Those who do not wear a mask in public can be fined $300.

It also clarified a rumour arising from a video of a man shouting at two police officers, noting that he was arrested for failing to return to the welfare home where he lives.

The man had sat on a bench that was cordoned off and refused to leave the area despite repeated warnings by safe distancing ambassadors and the police.

In the video, the police urged people to comply with safe distancing measures and not spread false information. "Police resources are vital to maintaining law and order in Singapore", they said, adding that they should not be spent on debunking false rumours.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) also warned on Thursday of false messages that purport to recruit staff to work at foreign worker dormitories and the community isolation facility at Singapore Expo.

Mindef said in a Facebook post that recruitment messages asking for personal particulars are fake, although it is hiring former Singapore Armed Forces regulars.

"For genuine job openings for former regulars, Mindef will not ask for personal details," it said.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also distanced itself from text messages from recruitment agency PrimeStaff Management Services purportedly hiring employees for the community isolation facility at Singapore Expo.

"We wish to clarify that MOH has not engaged PrimeStaff Management Services to conduct this recruitment," it said on its website on Thursday.

• Additional reporting by Jean Iau