Coronavirus: MOE provides tips for parents on how to support children's learning at home

SINGAPORE - Students across the island will from Wednesday (April 1) begin lessons once a week at home, in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) had announced last Friday that primary schools would do so on Wednesdays, secondary schools on Thursdays, and junior colleges and the centralised institute on Fridays.

This will prepare parents and students for more days of home-based learning if and when it is required, it said.

For the rest of the days in school, dismissal times will be staggered to reduce congestion when students take public transport or school buses home.

To address concerns of parents, the MOE has compiled a kit to explain how home-based learning will work, and how parents can support their children's learning during this period.

The Parent Kit will be sent to parents through the Parents Gateway, a digital platform to get updates from schools and the ministry.

Students will have about four to five hours of learning on the day of home-based learning, out of which two hours can be used to access digital devices.

The MOE had said that students who do not have access to digital devices will receive support from schools.

Schools will remain open for a small group of students whose parents are not able to make alternative childcare arrangements.

In its Parent Kit, the MOE said that home-based learning could take the format of e-learning such as online assignments, receiving notes or worksheets through e-mail messages, as well as hardcopy assignments such as textbooks.

"Every school has a different plan, based on the needs of their students. So don't compare, ok?" the kit said.

For families with more than one child, parents can teach children to take turns learning on the digital device, it said, adding: "Not all of the time will require the use of an Internet device."

A primary school pupil will have four hours of home-based learning each day, a secondary school student will have five hours, and a junior college or Centralised Institute student will have six hours.

Schools can loan devices to students who need them, and will also help if families have no Internet access at home.

The MOE also said that parents are not required to take over the role of teaching at home, but to support children to learn independently.

"For younger children, you may need to supervise them to some extent...but allow them to attempt the assignments on their own," it said.

It encouraged parents to set up a routine with their children on study, meal and rest timings, and set aside an area conducive for learning such as the dining table or study desk.

"Working parents should take this time to think about alternative childcare arrangements should the situation change and the number of days for home-based learning is increased," said MOE.