Coronavirus: Large spike in donations on Giving.sg in February amid outbreak; more than $2.2m raised

SINGAPORE - Donations and the number of people who volunteered on fund-raising website Giving.sg jumped sharply in February compared to a year ago amid the coronavirus outbreak, hitting more than $2.2 million and 1,000 volunteer sign-ups.

The National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), which runs the site, said on Monday (March 2) that this shows that "the Singaporean spirit is shining bright amid dark times" and that adversity breeds altruism.

Giving.sg is a one-stop platform supporting over 500 organisations here, including charities like The Food Bank and Food From The Heart. It aims to make volunteering and donating here more convenient.

The latest figures released by the NVPC show that the $2,248,357 raised in February is 67 per cent, or almost $900,000, more than that raised in the same period last year. This is also 91 per cent, or just over $1 million, more than the amount raised in February 2018.

The 1,080 people who registered as volunteers on the site in February is also 10 per cent higher than the 990 in February last year and 40 per cent higher than the 766 people who volunteered in February 2018.

The NVPC said: "While three-year donation figures for the month of February have been on the rise, this year's leap is higher than usual at 67 per cent, compared to a more modest 14 per cent increase between 2018 and 2019, signalling that Singaporeans are more willing to help others during uncertain times."

Among the efforts listed on Giving.sg that directly help those affected by Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, are O'Joy Care Services pumping hand sanitisers into smaller bottles and then distributing them to the elderly, as well as initiative Refresh Flowers, which repurposed 175 bouquets donated by Singaporeans on Valentine's Day for healthcare staff.

The Sayang Sayang Fund, set up by Community Foundation Singapore, also managed to raise nearly $200,000 for the safety and transport of healthcare workers on Giving.sg in just three weeks.

The NVPC said 15 per cent of the amount raised in February went to the 19 fundraising campaigns that are part of the SG United movement. On Feb 20, the Government launched an SG United website to streamline community contributions that address the impact of the virus, including linking to coronavirus related initiatives on Giving.sg

Much of the funds and volunteering efforts from Giving.sg also went to causes not directly linked to Covid-19.

For instance, Food From The Heart used Giving.sg to recruit volunteers for their food packing sessions after fears that the outbreak could cause its existing volunteers to drop out.

It has since successfully conducted eight packing sessions in February alone, and has already planned for two more this month.

Compared to February 2018, there has also been a 79 per cent increase in fundraising campaigns on Giving.sg last month, the NVPC said. There were 133 campaigns in February, up from 74 two years ago.

There have been other moves to raise funds to help those affected by the coronavirus.

About $3.2 million has been raised so far for The Courage Fund, which aims to help front-line workers combating the coronavirus outbreak, according to an update last Saturday.

The fund was set up in 2003 for healthcare workers and victims who battled Sars or the severe acute respiratory syndrome.

But the fund is now being used again to help front-line workers, including doctors, nurses and cleaners, affected by Covid-19.

The Singapore Red Cross also said in February that it had raised more than $6 million in donations here to help communities in China, the epicentre of the outbreak, affected by the virus.