Coronavirus: Honestbee supermarket Habitat to remain shut till Feb 29

SINGAPORE - Habitat, a supermarket run by food and grocery delivery company Honestbee, will remain closed until Feb 29 in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Honestbee has previously announced a temporary suspension of operations at the supermarket in Pasir Panjang from Feb 10 to Feb 23.

It said on Friday (Feb 21) that the supermarket will remain closed for one more week "in view of the observed slow down in the retail and F&B sector".

"The company will continue to closely monitor the development and ask customers and suppliers for their understanding," it said.

Honestbee had said on Feb 10 when it announced the store closure that it would continue to deliver groceries ordered online.

Habitat, which was opened in October 2018, is Singapore's first cashless and automated supermarket. It also houses 15 food stalls.