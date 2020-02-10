Coronavirus: Honestbee supermarket in Pasir Panjang to close until Feb 23; grocery deliveries unaffected

SINGAPORE - Food and grocery delivery company Honestbee has temporarily suspended operations at its supermarket, Habitat, from Monday (Feb 10) as the coronavirus outbreak spreads further in Singapore.

The supermarket in Pasir Panjang will remain closed until Feb 23 and the closure may be extended if necessary, Honestbee said in a statement.

The decision was made as the number of cases of the coronavirus infection increased and the supermarket saw "a significant reduction in walk-in traffic", Habitat added.

Honestbee will continue to deliver groceries ordered online.

The company said it is taking proactive steps to manage the virus outbreak.

"All related staff have been reminded to maintain good personal hygiene at all times, and will be provided with hand sanitisers and face masks."

Singapore moved its disease outbreak response up a level to orange on Friday. Under the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition, or Dorscon, code orange means the outbreak is deemed to have moderate to high public health impact.