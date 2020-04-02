Coronavirus: FairPrice to reopen Bedok Mall store on April 4 after Covid-19 case, debunks rumours about affected worker

SINGAPORE - The NTUC FairPrice store in Bedok Mall where an employee was diagnosed with Covid-19 will reopen only on Saturday (April 4), after it has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

And as a precautionary measure, all non-packaged perishable food in the store has been thrown out to avoid cross-contamination due to the disinfection and cleaning procedures, said the supermarket chain in a Facebook note on Thursday.

The note was put up in response to queries received by FairPrice on safety and hygiene in the affected store.

The supermarket chain also debunked rumours that the affected staff member had worked in the sushi section of the supermarket.

"We take the opportunity to remind the public not to spread any unverified information, which would cause unnecessary public alarm," it said.

All staff from the store have also been put on leave of absence, it added. Manpower will be drawn from other stores to staff the supermarket when it reopens.

The FairPrice Finest store closed for a three-day deep cleaning on Wednesday after one of its staff tested positive for Covid-19 the day before. The employee worked in the back end of the store replenishing stock, and had minimal contact with customers.

In its note, FairPrice said it adheres strictly to National Environment Agency (NEA) guidelines on cleaning and disinfecting places exposed to Covid-19 cases.

"This enhanced cleaning and disinfection procedure is supervised by NEA and involves a stringent process requiring different treatment methods for different surfaces - such as floors, walls, shelves, fixtures, handles, trolleys - to thoroughly disinfect the store and ensure it is safe for customers and staff," it said.

The work is done by NEA-approved contractors, with the store only allowed to operate again after the agency has inspected the place and given the go-ahead.

"After disinfection procedures are completed, we will activate our own team to conduct additional cleaning and a thorough wipe down of the store."

FairPrice said that it takes guidance from the Singapore Food Agency, which states that there is currently no evidence that food and food packaging that may have been exposed to an infected person can lead to the transmission of the virus.

"This means that there is a very low risk of spread from food, product and packaging that may have been exposed to an infected person," the supermarket chain said. "Hence, there is no need to dispose of food and the food is safe to eat."



Staff removing fruits from the shelves at the NTUC FairPrice store in Bedok Mall on April 1, 2020. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The risk of infection from transient contact with a confirmed case is low, it added. However, customers who visited the store recently should visit a Public Health Preparedness Clinic or polyclinic if they feel unwell.