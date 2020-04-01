NTUC FairPrice closes Bedok Mall supermarket for 3 days for cleaning after employee diagnosed with Covid-19

SINGAPORE - NTUC FairPrice has closed its FairPrice Finest supermarket in Bedok Mall after one of its staff tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday (March 31).

In a statement on Wednesday (April 1), NTUC FairPrice said the store will be closed for three days for deep cleaning and will reopen on Saturday (April 4).

The staff worked in the backend of the store replenishing stock and has minimal contact with customers, FairPrice said.

The staff has been quarantined and is being monitored by medical personnel, while all other staff who work in the store have been put on leave of absence.

The employee last worked on March 25 and was on leave on March 26 before visiting a doctor on March 27 with a fever. The employee is now on medical leave.

FairPrice said it is extending help to the affected staff and is assisting the authorities with contact tracing.

It also apologised for causing inconvenience to customers.

A notice outside the supermarket directed customers to the nearest outlet at Block 212 Bedok North Street 1.

FairPrice said that it has stepped up its cleaning regime since the Covid-19 outbreak. Surfaces that are touched frequently - railings, trolleys, baskets and checkout counters - are cleaned every four hours.

Staff and suppliers have their temperatures taken at least twice a day and hand sanitisers are available for customers to use.



Staff removing fruits from the shelves at the FairPrice Finest outlet at Bedok Mall on April 1, 2020. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

