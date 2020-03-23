Coronavirus: DPM Heng to deliver ministerial statement on additional support measures on Thursday

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will on Thursday (March 26) deliver a ministerial statement on the Government's additional support measures to help workers, businesses and households cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

The Ministry of Finance on Monday (March 23) said Mr Heng will speak on Thursday afternoon in Parliament, and the statement will subsequently be published on the Singapore Budget website.

There will also be live television and radio coverage of the statement, the ministry added.

Earlier this month, Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, had announced that the Government is working on a second stimulus package on top of the $4 billion package that he announced in the Budget on Feb 18.

The aim of the additional package is to help workers keep their jobs, help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) make the best of the crisis, and support retrenched workers.

Experts expect this package to be a hefty one, with some saying that it could be more than double the initial $6.4 billion set aside last month to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak.