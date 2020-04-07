Coronavirus: Little Gems Pre-school extends temporary closure after second teacher, 2-year-old girl test positive

SINGAPORE - The temporary closure of an Ang Mo Kio pre-school centre has been extended after a second teacher and a two-year-old girl there tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement on Monday (April 6), the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said that the second teaching staff, a relief teacher, from Little Gems Pre-school at 3 Ang Mo Kio Street 62 tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and was last in the centre on March 31.

She had cleared earlier health checks and was well when she finished her shift.

The girl from the pre-school tested positive on Monday and her last day of school was on April 3. She had also cleared health checks and was well throughout her full day in pre-school. However, she developed symptoms the next day.

All children and staff in the centre were placed on leave of absence and those who have been in close contact with the confirmed cases have been placed on home quarantine.

Earlier on Sunday, ECDA said the first teacher tested positive on Saturday and was last in Little Gems Pre-school on March 31.

At the time, ECDA said the centre was closed from Sunday to April 14 to undergo a thorough cleaning and disinfection.

But with Monday's development, the pre-school will now be closed until April 17.

The agency said that barring any further developments, the centre will resume limited service operations on April 18, to serve a group of parents who are working in essential services and are unable to make alternative care arrangements.

ECDA said it would continue to monitor the situation and work with Little Gems to ensure the safety of all.

The agency reminded pre-schools to be vigilant in conducting health checks, and observe high standards of personal and environmental hygiene. This includes keeping centres clean, and washing hands frequently with soap - especially before eating or handling food, after toilet visits, or when hands are dirtied after coughing or sneezing.

It added that staff and children who are unwell should seek immediate medical attention and return to school only when they have fully recovered.

"The precautionary measures that have been put in place in pre-schools are only effective if the pre-school community work together and exercise social responsibility," ECDA said.