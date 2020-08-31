Coronavirus: 5 of 8 community cases part of cluster involved in family gatherings

SINGAPORE - Five of the eight new community cases of Covid-19 infection reported on Sunday (Aug 30) were part of a cluster involved in family gatherings across two households, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In its daily update on Sunday, the ministry added that the authorities were investigating whether any safe distancing rules were breached.

"We take a serious view of such breaches and will not hesitate to take enforcement action against any offenders," added MOH.

Another community case reported on Sunday is a colleague of a previous case who worked at a camera shop at Excelsior Shopping Centre, and had earlier been placed on quarantine, added the ministry.

As a precautionary measure following the detection of an earlier case who had visited the shop during the previous case's infectious period, MOH has identified and contacted 240 individuals who had visited the shop between Aug 15 and Aug 18.

MOH has facilitated Covid-19 testing for all of them, even though the risk of infection for visitors was assessed to be low. So far, a total of 224 individuals have been swabbed and the results are pending, added the ministry.

The camera shop was announced as a new cluster on Sunday, as one of the newly confirmed cases was linked to three previous cases.

The eight community cases reported on Sunday comprise seven Singaporeans and one 37-year-old Indian national, who was detected as a result of routine testing of workers in the construction, marine, and process sectors who are living outside dormitories.

Epidemiological investigations for the Indian national's case are in progress, and all the identified close contacts of the case have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period. Serological tests for his household contacts will also be conducted to determine if he could have been infected by them, added MOH.

Other than seven imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 39 of the 54 new coronavirus patients announced on Sunday, taking Singapore's total to 56,771.

The number of cases in the community has increased slightly, to an average of three cases a day in the past week, from two in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases has remained stable, at an average of one a day in the past two weeks.

MOH also said another 139 cases were discharged on Sunday, bringing the total number of those who have fully recovered to 55,571.

A total of 74 confirmed cases remain in hospital, while 1,084 are recuperating in community facilities, with none in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.