Man who works at Excelsior Shopping Centre camera shop among 5 unlinked Covid-19 community cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE - A 61-year-old Singaporean man who went to work at SLR Revolution, a camera shop at Excelsior Shopping Centre, is among five unlinked Covid-19 community cases reported by the Ministry of Health on Friday (Aug 21).

He tested positive for the virus on Thursday and was detected under the ministry's enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection at first presentation to a doctor.

Three of the other unlinked community cases - a Malaysian, an Indian national and a Bangladeshi national - were identified by rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside the dormitories.

They tested positive between Thursday and Friday.

A 47-year-old Singaporean woman was also among the unlinked community cases. She tested positive on Thursday and was detected as part of the ministry's efforts to screen individuals working in frontline Covid-19 operations.

There was one linked community case - a 14-year-old Singaporean boy - who had been placed on quarantine earlier, and was tested during quarantine.

Among the 13 imported cases announced by MOH on Friday, two were short-term visit pass holders who arrived from India and the Philippines on Aug 7 and Aug 9 respectively.

They were allowed entry into Singapore because one is a spouse and caregiver of a patient who has been receiving medical treatment in Singapore, while the other is employed to work in Singapore on a project basis.

Another five imported cases are work pass and work permit holders currently employed in Singapore. They arrived from the Philippines and the United Kingdom between Aug 7 and Aug 10.

Another four imported cases comprise dependant's pass and long-term visit pass holders who arrived from India and the United Kingdom between Aug 8 and Aug 10.

The remaining imported case is a 49-year-old Singaporean man who had returned to Singapore from India on Aug 7. He tested positive on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tampines Mall, Cold Storage at West Mall and The Food Market by Food Junction at Century Square have been added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

Other places new to the list on Friday were Gek Poh Shopping Centre, All India Supermart, Haniffa on Dunlop Street, The Countryside Cafe on Dunlop Street, Georges by the Bay in Punggol and Arthesdam Jewellery in Serangoon.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

The list can be found on MOH's website.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 98 cases, taking Singapore's total to 56,216.

Home TeamNS said on Friday that 321 passersby had inadvertently entered Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib on Aug 1 and Aug 2, during which three people with Covid-19 had visited the premises.

It said: “The KTV was not in operation (on those days) and there was no singing at any point." However, “the KTV’s doors were not closed because of ongoing minor works, which inadvertently allowed passersby to enter to view the interior layout”.

Jewel Music Box KTV remains closed until further notice.

Home TeamNS added that no arrangements had been made and no invitations had been extended to visitors at the clubhouse to view the KTV’s premises on Aug 1 and Aug 2.

MOH said in a statement on Wednesday that it has contacted and facilitated testing for the 321 individuals who had visited the KTV outlet.

As of Wednesday, a total of 293 individuals had been swabbed and 193 results have come back negative.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks, said MOH.

Related Story Singapore researchers discover new Covid-19 variant which causes milder infections

Related Story Majority of recent Covid-19 cases among foreign workers are those in quarantine facilities and have old infections

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.

With 532 cases discharged on Friday, 53,636 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 72 patients remain in hospital, while 2,466 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.