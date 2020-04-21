Coronavirus: 2,100 people breached safe distancing rules, 500 did not wear masks since start of circuit breaker

SINGAPORE - Since the start of the circuit breaker period, more than 2,100 people have been caught breaching safe distancing rules, while over 500 did not wear a mask outside their homes.

Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli gave this update on Facebook on Tuesday (April 21) on those who have flouted the circuit breaker rules here since they kicked in on April 7.

"I am glad that most Singaporeans and residents have adhered to the measures, and we have seen the number of community cases fall in recent days. However, there's a minority of people who are not doing their part," wrote Mr Masagos.

He added that if there is a significant decline in Singapore's local transmission numbers, "we may be able to gradually ease some of the measures".

The National Parks Board also announced on Tuesday that, in line with the new measures to enhance safe distancing, food and beverage outlets as well as convenience stores in gardens, parks and nature reserves will be closed from 11.59pm on Tuesday.

All carparks in gardens, parks and nature reserves will also be closed during this period, the board said.

More information on the closures can be found at this website.