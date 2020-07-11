2 new community Covid-19 patients linked to family cluster at Tampines Street 11 HDB block

SINGAPORE - Two of the new community coronavirus patients announced on Friday (July 10) are family members of a known family cluster at a Tampines Housing Board block where nine people were earlier found to be infected.

They are a seven-year-old Singaporean girl who had no symptoms, and an 18-year-old Singaporean boy who started having symptoms on June 28.

The two new cases had been earlier quarantined and, so far, there is no evidence of the disease spreading beyond the two affected households at Block 111 Tampines Street 11, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The ministry added that it will continue to closely monitor the situation.

Earlier on July 2, MOH said it placed 58 households residing at the Tampines block under active phone surveillance and facilitated Covid-19 testing for them and their visitors.

It was a precautionary measure after MOH detected nine confirmed cases from two households at the block.

All infected individuals from the two households have been isolated earlier and are recovering in hospitals or community care facilities.

In total, 123 residents and visitors have been tested so far, and all their test results have come back negative for Covid-19.

Epidemiological investigations are still being done.

MOH on Friday announced 16 new community coronavirus patients, comprising seven Singaporeans, five work pass holders and four work permit holders.

Of the 16 new community cases, five were picked up as a result of MOH's proactive surveillance and screening, and eight had already been placed on quarantine earlier.

Ten of the cases are asymptomatic, and were detected through proactive testing.

Of the community cases, eight are linked to previous cases or clusters, including the two patients linked to the Tampines HDB block.

The remaining eight community cases are currently unlinked. Of these, five patients were detected from MOH's proactive testing.

Four of them were detected as a result of proactive screening of workers in essential services, even though three of them are asymptomatic.

Another patient was swabbed as part of MOH's efforts to screen individuals working in front-line Covid-19 operations.

The remaining three cases were symptomatic, and were tested under MOH's enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection when they first visit a doctor.

The serological test result for one patient was positive, which suggests a likely past infection.

The average number of new daily cases in the community during a week has increased from nine cases two weeks ago to 16 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community during a week has increased from a daily average of five cases two weeks ago to the daily average of nine in the past week.

In total, 191 new coronavirus cases were confirmed as of noon on Friday, taking Singapore's total to 45,613.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the other cases - 174 patients.

There is also one imported case, a permanent resident, who returned to Singapore from India on July 6. She was placed on a 14-day stay-home notice when she arrived here and was tested while serving her notice.

Among the new places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious that were listed by MOH on Friday are Nex mall, City Plaza, Marina Bay Sands, Rivervale Plaza, the Bake with Yen bakery products shop in Bukit Merah Central, and the RuLe YoUr CuTz 2 barber shop in Jurong East.

The ministry provides the list of locations that Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

The full list can be found on MOH's website.

With 135 cases discharged on Friday, 41,766 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 203 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 3,604 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 14 who tested positive have died of other causes.