Consumers in S’pore warned of phishing e-mails by scammers impersonating Case officers

SINGAPORE – Consumers here should be aware of a scam involving phishing e-mails sent by people impersonating Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) officers.

The consumer watchdog issued this advisory after receiving 15 reports of such cases made by consumers who had previously lodged complaints with Case.

Case executive director Lee Siow Hwee said on Friday that these e-mails lead recipients to third-party websites to receive monetary compensation.

Reports of these phishing e-mails started reaching Case on Wednesday.

The e-mail senders provided fake ticket numbers or complaint reference numbers to recipients’ previous complaints.

They also quoted a summary of consumers’ complaints, and informed them that there were updates or developments regarding them.

In some of these e-mails, which included Case’s logo, senders cited a monetary amount that was to be disbursed to the recipients.

The complainants were asked to click on a link or a chat icon to access third-party websites to receive the monetary compensation. The links, as checked by Case, were broken and could not be accessed.

Ms Lee said: “As these e-mail addresses did not originate from Case, we are unable to ascertain the number of affected consumers.”

She added that consumers have been alerted through notices on the association’s website and Facebook page, and checks on its IT system and database have been conducted to ensure security and that data has not been compromised.

This issue is under investigation and has been reported to the relevant authorities, said Ms Lee.

“Case will not direct consumers through e-mail to visit another website to receive monetary compensation,” she said, adding that consumers who receive such e-mails are advised not to click on the links or chat icons.

Those who receive such e-mails can contact Case on 9795-8397 or via its e-mail at dataprotection@case.org.sg