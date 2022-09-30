Weakened pound spurs uptick in interest here in travel, property buying in the UK

SINGAPORE - More Singaporeans are looking into buying property in the United Kingdom and travelling there following the news of the historic weakening of the British pound against the US dollar.

Owing to the pound's weakening, one property agent said she has received an uptick in inquiries in recent days to buy property market in central London and in the UK.

Realtor Benham & Reeves regional director Doris Tan said: "The pound now is very weak so it is a buying opportunity for Singaporeans. It's a buyer's market now."

She added that for those who were looking to sell their property in the UK, they would have to consider if their rental income over the years is able to offset the losses from changing it back to Singapore dollars.

"For some, they have already profited from making these long-term investments so even if they sell their property and cash out their earnings, this drop in the pound might not affect them as much as those who have acquired a property more recently," she said.

Mrs Tan has been helping Singaporeans acquire property in the UK and overseas for over three decades.

On Monday, the sterling dropped as much as 4.9 per cent to an all-time low of US$1.0327 (S$1.48) before stabilising at around US$1.05405.

As at Friday press time, the sterling had risen to US$1.1135. A year ago in September 2021, the pound was valued at US$1.34289.

Ms Lavinia Rajaram, Asia head of public relations at travel booking website Expedia Group, said searches for flights to the UK on the website rose 15 per cent over the weekend from Sept 23 to 25, compared with the seven days before that.

She added: "London has remained a popular destination for Singapore travellers and has ranked in the top 10 most booked city in the first half of 2022.

"A drop in exchange rates can spark travel interest and consideration to destinations where it is advantageous for the Singapore dollar."