Pound extends plunge as UK finance minister signals more tax cuts

LONDON - New UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng vowed to press on with more tax cuts, even as financial markets deliver a damning verdict on his fiscal policies.

The sell-off that followed the release on Friday of the government's "Growth Plan" - a budget in all but name and the biggest tax giveaway in half a century - showed few signs of abating as markets entered a new week, heaping pressure on Prime Minister Liz Truss's days-old administration.

When currency trading restarted in Asia on Monday, the beleaguered pound dropped to a fresh 37-year low against the US dollar. If the rout continues this week, it risks moving beyond a short-term embarrassment for the government into a more profound crisis that could force a rapid policy response.

After sinking 3.6 per cent against the US dollar on Friday, the pound slid another 0.46 per cent to US$1.0809 as at 8.04am Singapore time. Against the Singapore dollar, the pound dropped 0.5 per cent to S$1.5451 on Monday, and is down about 15 per cent this year.

In a sign of the historic severity of Friday's sell-off, the pound at one stage was set for its worse day against the US dollar since the record crash that followed the Brexit vote in 2016. In the end, Friday's 3.6 per cent slump was the seventh-worst in the past 50 years.

Mr Kwarteng scrapped the top level of income tax and cut the basic rate by a percentage point, while also reversing a rise in the National Insurance payroll tax brought in earlier this year. On Sunday, he appeared unperturbed by the ferocious response that sent UK assets tumbling, telling BBC television that he wouldn't comment on market movements, but when it comes to tax cuts, "there's more to come."

"We've only been here 19 days," Mr Kwarteng said. "I want to see, over the next year, people retain more of their income, because I believe that it's the British people that are going to drive this economy."

On Friday, yields on UK government bonds soared, by a record amount on some maturities, as investors punished the finance minister for his unapologetic dash for growth.

If maintained, the move in yields will dramatically inflate the cost of the extra £400 billion (S$617 billion) of borrowing the Resolution Foundation estimate is needed over the next five years to fund the plan, adding to an interest bill already bulging thanks to sky-high inflation and Bank of England (BOE) rate increases.

"With broad unfunded spending on the fiscal side unmatched by monetary policy to offset the inflationary impulse, the currency is likely to weaken further," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note to clients on Friday.

The market moves this week could have huge implications. The opposition Labour Party - already enjoying a comfortable lead in the polls - is seeking to capitalise on the policy gulf that's opened up with the Tories at its annual conference, which began in Liverpool on Sunday. Leader Keir Starmer on Sunday told the BBC he'd reverse Mr Kwarteng's most eye-catching measure - the scrapping of the top 45 per cent rate of income tax levied on earnings over £150,000.

The Telegraph reported Saturday that Truss will face a rebellion from Tory backbenchers against her tax cuts if the pound falls to parity with the dollar. Meanwhile, some in the markets are already calling for emergency BOE action to stem the tide, an unprecedented action in modern times that would risk adding to the sense of panic.

After Mr Kwarteng's speech on Friday, traders fully priced 120 basis points of additional rate hikes from the BOE by its Nov 3 meeting - more than double the size of the move announced on Thursday that took rates to 2.25 per cent.