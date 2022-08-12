Tour packages to see Northern Lights, European Christmas markets hot tickets as Natas fair returns

SINGAPORE - The Natas travel fair is back and so are the crowds, snapping up tour packages to destinations like Hokkaido, Finland for the Northern Lights, and Christmas markets in Europe.

The three-day National Association of Travel Agents Singapore fair, last held in August 2019, kicked off on Friday (Aug 12) at the Singapore Expo Hall 5 with more than 40 exhibitors. They include travel agencies, national tourist organisations and travel insurance providers.

The organisers are expecting 80,000 to 100,000 visitors this year, on a par with pre-pandemic attendance figures.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan noted at the fair's opening ceremony that outbound travel has picked up pace, with more than 311,000 departures in May this year, a tenfold increase from the previous year.

Natas president Steven Ler said: "Thanks to the pent-up demand over the last two years, we're expecting the surge of holidaymakers to gain momentum as we go through the rest of the year."

Travel agencies The Straits Times spoke to said they are expecting strong demand at the fair this year after a three-year hiatus.

"After Covid-19, people are willing to spend more on travel... For many, seeing the Northern Lights is a bucket list item," said EU Holidays director Ong Han Jie.

The Northern Lights are typically visible only from November to March.

Besides European destinations like Switzerland and Italy, Japan is also highly sought-after, despite the country allowing only package tours for now.

"From now until December, we have 60 groups departing for Japan, but we're going to add 10 to 20 more," said Mr Ong.

Chan Brothers Travel has also seen a "red hot" take-up rate for similar destinations, according to its senior marketing communications manager Jeremiah Wong.

Besides Japan and Western Europe, Turkey has also been popular with its customers.