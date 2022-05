SINGAPORE - Since 2015, consultant Jastine Goh, 32, has been making annual trips to Japan to snowboard, explore and enjoy the food.

So, in October 2021, after vaccinated travel lanes were announced, he made a pre-emptive booking to lock in fares. Mr Goh, whose last trip to Japan was in early 2020, paid $690 each for Singapore Airlines flights to Fukuoka and out of Osaka for himself and his wife.