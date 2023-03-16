From Michelin star meals to pampering spa treatments: Indulgent ways to spend your next long weekend

In Singapore, making plans months ahead of the next long weekend is practically a national pastime. Enough for a quick getaway but not too lengthy to require more elaborate planning, these long weekends make for precious repose from work.
With five such weekends coming up in quick succession over the next few months, some early planning will help you make the most of the upcoming public holidays. And by keeping The Platinum Card® by American Express handy, you can easily transform these breaks into memorable experiences for yourself or with loved ones.
Long regarded as an icon of the exclusive way of life, The Platinum Card has recently refreshed its offerings and rewards to help cardmembers upgrade their lifestyles with S$8,007 worth of benefits, while offering the same exacting standards of service.
Here are four ways you can enjoy your next long weekend in style with The Platinum Card.
Indulge in a good meal
Laidback weekends call for long, indulgent feasts that stretch on late into the day. If you have been waiting for a special occasion to treat yourself to an elaborate multi-course meal, make that reservation for the upcoming Good Friday long weekend.
Dining at the one-Michelin-starred La Dame de Pic, Raffles Singapore may be a splurge, but the showcase of culinary precision, top-grade ingredients and exceptional service is an experience you will remember for a long time. Here, you can use The Platinum Card’s S$200 local dining credit, which are also available for use at other fine dining restaurants like JAAN by Kirk Westaway, Basque Kitchen by Aitor and Zén.
Alternatively, round up your friends for a catch-up at popular restaurants like Peach Garden, SKAI Restaurant and Spizza. These restaurants are part of a handpicked list under the Love Dining programme, where The Platinum Card Card Members enjoy up to 50 per cent savings on the food bill. You can even use the local dining credit in conjunction with these programmes for added savings.
Pamper yourself
If you have been running yourself ragged, prioritise me-time on the next long weekend and schedule some much-needed pampering – just the way you want it.
Try an aromatherapy massage or a deep tissue therapy to soothe your body and mind; urban sanctuary Adeva Spa at Paragon offers an extensive array of signature treatments. If savouring some good wine is your choice of indulgence, have an expert choose the perfect bottle for you – like at Grand Cru Wine Concierge, which features exclusive wines curated by sommeliers.
These brands are a part of The Platinum Card’s list of curated lifestyle partners, where Card Members enjoy a suite of discounts and shopping privileges. At Adeva Spa, for example, Card Members are entitled to a 20 per cent discount on all a la carte services.
An added bonus: You get back S$400 statement credits annually with a minimum spend of S$600 at these lifestyle partners. For shopaholics, S$150 complimentary fashion credit at NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER will soon be available. So go ahead and treat yourself. Remember: rest time is not wasted time.
Escape Singapore for the weekend
Should time permit, extend the long weekend into a proper holiday. Catch the sakura season in Japan or get your fill of Korean BBQ in South Korea. Or perhaps the slower-paced island life of reading a good book by the beach is more your cup of tea. No matter where you decide to travel, The Platinum Card's extensive range of travel benefits – ranging from airline credits to premium upgrades in hotel loyalty programmes – will elevate your journey every step of the way.
With many Singaporeans jetting off for the long weekend at the same time, travelling can be frazzling on the senses, especially if you have multiple stopovers. Take refuge in the peace and quiet of the airport lounges, which offer food and drinks, the luxury of hot showers and more. You can even bring along the whole family, as Card Members and their supplementary Card Members and two guests enjoy complimentary access1 to more than 1,400 airport lounges across 650 cities, as well as the exclusive Centurion Lounge, known for its locally-inspired menus and plush settings.
When you arrive at your destination, unwind in your room, upgraded for free (where available) at thousands of hotels around the world. If you want to check out the local hot spots instead, the S$200 abroad dining credits for use at a hand-picked variety of Michelin-starred restaurants and hidden gems will come in handy. Late checkout offered to Card Members (where available) means you can enjoy a lie-in even on the last day of your vacation.
Thinking about your next holiday already? Don’t forget to book your flight on Singapore Airlines or Scoot flights and receive S$200 statement credits per calendar year, with spending of S$600 on eligible flight purchase in one or multiple transactions. For every full S$1.60 spent on these airlines, you will also earn 5 Membership Rewards® points, which you can accumulate and convert to membership reward points on a variety of airline and hotel partners to upgrade your future holidays.
Book a luxurious staycation
If you can’t afford the time to jet off to another city, a short staycation with friends or family can also provide a much-needed mental break.
For example, Capella Singapore, surrounded by lush greenery and facing the South China Sea, offers a deeply relaxing resort experience without you ever having to step onto a plane.
Make the most of your stay by arriving early – The Platinum Card Card Members enjoy an early check-in and room upgrade (where available) at Fine Hotels + Resorts hotels like Capella. There’s no need to rush when you are on holiday, so relax at your room’s expansive balcony with a cup of tea, book a luxurious treatment at Capella’s famed Auriga Spa, or enjoy the complimentary dinner for two people before turning in for the night.
If you prefer to be at the heart of the city, the stylish Andaz Singapore (part of The Hotel Collection), situated a minute’s walk away from the lively Bugis neighbourhood, offers a comfortable and convenient stay – made even better with a complimentary room upgrade (where available).
In the evening, head to the hotel’s rooftop bar Mr Stork for stunning sunset views and one (or a few) of its delicious cocktails inspired by the sights, aromas and flavours of 14 iconic Hyatt properties around the region. At The Hotel Collection properties, Card Members also get US$100 experience credit to use at the bar and on other amenities like spa or other leisure facilities.
