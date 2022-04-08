Singapore to have 6 long public holiday weekends in 2023

SINGAPORE - There will be six long weekends next year, based on the list of gazetted public holidays released by the Ministry of Manpower on Friday (April 8).

This is one more than the five this year. Seven of the 11 public holidays fall on a Friday, Sunday or Monday - including two days for Chinese New Year.

As New Year's Day and Deepavali fall on a Sunday, the following Monday will be a public holiday.

The first and second days of Chinese New Year fall on Sunday and Monday, hence the following Tuesday, Jan 24, will be a public holiday, forming a long weekend of four days.