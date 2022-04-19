Teo Heng KTV's Suntec outlet fully booked till June, other branches filling up

SINGAPORE - Family-style karaoke chain Teo Heng is back on song again, with its reopening on Tuesday (April 19) drawing students, married couples who took the day off, and long-time regulars to its Suntec City outlet.

The branch, which has 19 rooms, is already fully booked till June, such is the pent-up demand for belting out tunes, and despite Teo Heng raising prices at all its four outlets.

The one in JCube is also fully booked on weekends and holidays till May.

"Causeway Point is catching up soon, even though we opened bookings only yesterday... Star Vista is filling up too, people have been calling non-stop," said Ms Jean Teo, one of the directors at Teo Heng KTV.

Family KTV outlets are among all nightlife establishments that can reopen on Tuesday after going dark for more than two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reprieve for the battered nightlife sector comes after several safe management measures were eased and daily numbers of reported Covid-19 cases began to decline from late February.

Among the patrons who turned up for a mid-day slot at Teo Heng's Suntec City outlet was Eunoia Junior College student Rachel Lin and her group of eight friends.

"Today we had home-based learning - we just wanted to sing and have fun (after we were done with homework)," said Rachel, 18. This was the group's first time in a karaoke outlet after more than two years.

Their first song on the queue? Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eric Chou's Ni Hao Bu Hao (Hi How Are You).

Said Rachel: "It is one of my favourite songs... I used to go to KTVs once a week during secondary school days. Today's two-hour booking is barely enough, we are hoping to get an extra hour (to sing)."

The increase in price for bookings - due to higher rental and utility costs - did not dampen the enthusiasm of patrons The Straits Times spoke to.

A small room that used to cost $8 an hour during happy hours (noon to 7pm) is now $12. During peak hours from 7pm till closing, the bill is $18 an hour.

The hourly rates for a medium-sized room are $14 (happy hours) and $20 (peak hours), while those for a large room are $16 (happy hours) and $24 (peak hours).

Depending on room size, up to 10 people are allowed to be in the room at any one time.