Surge in redemptions of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers as deadline draws near

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans are rushing to redeem their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) before the scheme ends on Friday (Dec 31).

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Dec 30), the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said its physical counters where the vouchers can be redeemed in person and booking platforms have been experiencing high traffic volumes.

"To help users redeem their vouchers in time, we are doing our best during this period," said STB.

"We seek your patience and understanding."

The SRV scheme was launched in December last year to support the tourism sector, which has been among the hardest-hit industries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the $320 million scheme, each Singaporean aged 18 and above was given $100 worth of credits to spend on local attractions, hotels and tours.

The redemption period was originally scheduled to end in June but was extended by six months.

The vouchers can be used for various activities until March 31 next year, provided that bookings are made by the Dec 31 deadline.

Singaporeans can also donate their vouchers to the less privileged through certain organisations.

On Wednesday, The Straits Times reported that some booking platforms and beneficiaries had seen a jump in such donations, owing to the impending deadline for bookings.

As at Dec 1, about 1.4 million Singaporeans have used their SRVs at least once.

Those making last-minute redemptions or donations can either do so online or in person at various locations.