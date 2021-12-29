More donating SingapoRediscovers Vouchers as scheme draws to a close

SINGAPORE - Some booking platforms and beneficiaries are seeing a jump in donations of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRVs) as the scheme ends on Friday (Dec 31).

The $320 million SRV scheme was launched in December last year to help the battered tourism sector. Under the scheme, each Singaporean aged 18 and above was given $100 worth of credits to spend on local attractions, hotels and tours.

It was supposed to end in June this year but was extended by six months till Dec 31.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) later said Singaporeans can still use their vouchers until March 31 next year, provided that they make bookings before Friday.

Since the scheme was launched, several organisations and booking platforms have been working to help Singaporeans donate their vouchers to the less privileged.

ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR), a social enterprise that supports the needs of migrant workers here, has seen the number of SRVs donated this month increase by more than double.

Ms Jocelyn Lim, a lead volunteer at IRR, said it received about 2,100 tickets to local attractions this month, up from about 800 last month.

She said: "I've been receiving more calls this month from people asking me how they can donate their vouchers to migrant workers, and I expect there will be more coming in."

Under an initiative between booking platform Klook and the Singapore Flyer, Singaporeans can buy a ticket for the attraction at $35 for one migrant worker, via Klook.

For every three tickets donated, Singapore Flyer contributes two tickets.

Ms Lim said: "The migrant workers enjoy the experience thoroughly, and it is a first-time experience for many of them. Some of them do not even earn $35 a day so it is unlikely that they will want to spend it on going to attractions."

Ms Ezzati Azmi, head of fund-raising and partnerships at charity Free Food For All, said it has exceeded its target by almost double since it started accepting donated SRVs last month.

The charity, which also works with Klook, has received about 1,840 tickets for various attractions, such as wax museum Madame Tussauds Singapore and simulated skydiving experience iFly. The initial goal was to hit 1,000 tickets.

"We hope this will inspire Singaporeans to continue to pay it forward to create novel and unforgettable experiences for our beneficiaries," said Ms Azmi, adding that the tickets will be able to benefit more than 250 underprivileged families.

Social enterprise Corporate Alliance For Good also saw about 1,180 donations this month, up from about 17 in September when it first started accepting donations.

Chairman Png Bee Hin attributed this to outreach efforts and also the impending booking deadline.