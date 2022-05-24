S'pore eateries scramble to find other fresh chicken sources ahead of Malaysia's export halt

SINGAPORE - With a week to go before Malaysia's export ban on chickens kicks in on June 1, eateries here are scrambling and working with suppliers to find alternative sources of fresh chicken.

On Monday (May 23), Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that his country will halt the export of up to 3.6 million chickens a month from June 1, until domestic prices and production stabilise.

Eateries like Taiwanese fried chicken chain Monga said Malaysia's decision will hit their business hard. The chain, which has three outlets here, gets its chicken solely from Malaysia.

"The F&B (food and beverage) industry has already taken a bad hit from Covid-19 and things have only started getting better for us recently... The ban is both untimely and brutal," said Mr Lem Cheong, director of operations at Baoshi F&B Management, which owns the Monga chain here.

The price increase in chicken was immediate, with its supplier saying that the price will go up by $1.20 per kg as of Tuesday.

"We are keeping our fingers crossed about the price hike after the ban kicks in (on June 1), but we are expecting prices to triple," said Mr Cheong, who added that his company is actively sourcing for alternatives.

According to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), about one-third of Singapore's chicken supply is imported from Malaysia. Other major sources include Brazil and the United States.

SFA said on Monday it will work with stakeholders to activate supply chains to increase imports of chilled and frozen chickens from alternative sources, or draw from poultry stocks.

Both restaurants and hawkers The Straits Times spoke to said getting fresh chickens will be an issue, but frozen chickens should still be available.

Veteran chef Damian D'Silva, who runs multicultural, heritage cuisine restaurant Rempapa in Paya Lebar, said: "Our supplier has indicated that it has already started sourcing from other countries, but even then, fresh chicken will be a problem because of transportation."

His menu includes several signature dishes that use fresh chicken from Johor, including nasi lemak, chicken curry and debal chicken.

As for how this will affect taste, he added: "I think we all know the difference between fresh and frozen (chicken), and we just have to lower our expectations till things improve."

Several hawkers at 84 Marine Parade Central Market and Food Centre said they will not be affected by the ban as they use frozen chicken.

One of them is Mr Stan T, 55, who runs curry chicken stall Tip Top Simply Curry.

He said there is a possibility that the price of frozen chicken will also increase, but he will try his best not to pass that on to his customers.