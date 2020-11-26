Some vouchers fully claimed, others running low for SPH Black Friday, Cyber Monday giveaway

SINGAPORE - Shoppers are gearing up for the year's most anticipated sale weekend, with many of them snapping up vouchers from top retailers to spend on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

On Thursday and Friday (Nov 26 and 27), some $150,000 worth of vouchers are being published in Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) newspapers.

Vouchers from Harvey Norman and Courts have already been fully claimed while those from other retailers are running low.

Those that are still available can be spent at BHG, Courts, Gain City and Metro.

The vouchers can be found in Thursday's and Friday's editions of The Straits Times, The New Paper, the Chinese-language Lianhe Zaobao and the Malay-language Berita Harian.

The Chinese language Shin Min Daily News published the vouchers on Thursday while Lianhe Wanbao will feature them on Friday.

Readers can claim the vouchers by scanning QR codes and creating an account online. The unique vouchers will then be sent to the reader's e-mail address. Readers can claim one each of these vouchers:

• BHG: $20 off with a minimum of $160 spent

• Gain City: $30 off with $120 spent

• Gain City: $100 off with $300 spent on mattresses (available at Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut)

• Metro: $10 off with $100 spent

After claiming the vouchers, readers can redeem them at the respective retailers' stores from Friday to Monday (Nov 27 to 30). The vouchers are available in limited quantities and while stocks last.

Members of the public can also claim their vouchers at this website.