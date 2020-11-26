More than $150,000 worth of shopping vouchers in SPH Black Friday, Cyber Monday giveaway

SINGAPORE - The year's most anticipated sale weekend kicks off with Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) newspapers featuring more than $150,000 worth of shopping vouchers from participating retailers.

The SPH Black Friday & Cyber Monday vouchers will be published on Thursday (Nov 26) and Friday in the daily newspapers The Straits Times broadsheet, The New Paper tabloid freesheet, the Chinese-language Lianhe Zaobao and the Malay-language Berita Harian.

For Chinese daily Shin Min, vouchers will be published on Thursday while Lianhe Wanbao will feature the vouchers on Friday.

Top retailers BHG, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman and Metro are giving away six shopping vouchers worth over $150,000 to SPH readers.

Readers can claim the vouchers by scanning QR codes and creating an account online. The unique vouchers will then be sent to the reader's e-mail address. Readers can claim one each of six vouchers:

• BHG: $20 off with a minimum of $160 spent

• Courts: $20 off with $100 spent

• Gain City: $30 off with $120 spent

• Gain City: $100 off with $300 spent on mattresses (available at Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut)

• Harvey Norman: $25 off with $100 spent

• Metro: $10 off with $100 spent

After claiming the vouchers, readers can redeem them at the respective retailers' stores from Friday to Monday (Nov 27 to 30). The vouchers are available in limited quantities and while stocks last.

How to claim the vouchers

• Scan one of the QR codes to claim the voucher of choice

• Sign up for an account online

• The voucher will be sent to the reader's e-mail address

• Redeem the voucher in-store from Friday to Monday (terms and conditions apply)

For more information, go to this website.